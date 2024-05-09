Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reteaming for a new era of reality TV.

The two celebs first became household names when they starred together on The Simple Life. Now, nearly 17 years after that show came to an end, the longtime besties are joining back up for a new show, according to multiple reports.

Details of the series have not yet been revealed, but the new show will reportedly not be an exact duplicate of The Simple Life, but will star the pair together, TMZ reports.

Speculation regarding a potential reunion were first sparked on Wednesday, when Richie, 42, shared a collage of photos of herself and Hilton, 43, from different points in their life, going all the way back to childhood.

"From Day 1: Sill and Bill" Richie captioned the post. In the comments, Hilton remarked, "Sanasaaaa 💖💖💖."

The Simple Life -- which ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2007 -- followed Hilton and Richie as they tried to do different blue-collar jobs and worked on a farm, as waitresses, and numerous other tasks that they were unfamiliar with.

The show hit a speedbump when the pair had a falling out in 2005, which led to it being canceled by Fox. However, it was picked up by E! where it aired for two more seasons.

Richie previously expressed her deep connection with Hilton on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2014, stating, "Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one. An idea of a true friend is somebody that's going to be there for you through and through."

Despite not having spoken in a while, Richie emphasized their strong friendship, stating, "I haven't spoken to [Paris] in a while, but we are very good friends, and I love her and love her family, and have a lot of respect for her."

Their lives have both changed dramatically since their time on The Simple Life. Richie and Hilton are both now married -- to Joel Madden and Carter Reum respectively -- and both are now mothers.

Hilton and Reum share two kids -- 1-year-old son Phoenix and 5-month-old daughter London -- while Richie and Madden share 16-year-old daughter Harlow and 14-year-old son Sparrow.

