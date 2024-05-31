In the words of Muni Long, "Twin, where have you been?"

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani was getting her own twin vibes during a sit-down with fellow reality star Amber Desiree "AD" Smith from Love Is Blind's sixth season. As they got to spilling the E-Tea while interviewing each other, Smith admitted she was nervous.

"You should be because you've got to be honest," Lazkani replied, "because if you're not honest... You know you're my twin, so I'm gonna know if you're not telling the truth."

Lazkani then challenged her to a game of Kiss, Marry, Kill using three fellow reality stars as her options: Perfect Match's Kaz Bishop, Dancing With the Star's Harry Jowsey, and Too Hot to Handle's Nigel Jones.

Off the bat, Smith opted to kill off Jowsey. She then decided to marry Jones, leaving her only kiss option as Bishop.

Then, it was Lazkani's turn. Smith challenged her to choose a reality show tagline -- but it seems the TV personality already had one in mind. "F**k around and find out," Lazkani quipped.

While the ladies have only just met, it seems like their sisterly bond is already blooming. As Smith captioned an Instagram photo of them posing side by side, "We Are The Moment. Love Is Blind x Selling Sunset - The duo you didn’t know you needed. Loved finally meeting this gorgeous woman in person 🤍 #NetflixFYSEE."

The fun for the new friends didn't end there. Check out ET's video above to watch Smith reenact her fellow Love Is Blind contestant Jess Vestal's "You are going to choke" speech to Jimmy Presnell.

Meanwhile, perhaps Lazkani has found a new wingwoman in Smith after filing for divorce from Jeffrey Lazkani in March after more than six years of marriage. The exes share two children together: son Maddox Ali, 5, and daughter Melia Iman, 3. Meanwhile, Smith was famously left in tears during the season 6 finale after Clay Gravesande revealed at the altar that he did not want to get married.

