Chelsea Lazkani has filed for divorce from her husband, Jeffrey Lazkani, after nearly seven years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the Selling Sunset star filed divorce papers on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Chelsea listed "TBD" under the date of separation and she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the dissolution of marriage.

Chelsea and Jeffrey, who tied the knot on Aug. 12, 2017, share two children -- 5-year-old son, Maddox Ali, and 3-year-old daughter Melia Iman. In her divorce filing, Chelsea is requesting spousal support and attorney's fees. She signed the divorce filing on March 21.

Jeffrey is the managing partner of a major media agency. According to his bio on the company's website, "when not strategizing about media he can be found chillin' with his wife and dogs, reading the last thriller and listening to some tunes. Oh, and he's a die-hard Lakers fan."

Jeffrey and Chelsea Lazkani during happier times attending the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Santa Monica, California. - Getty

As for Chelsea, she was introduced to audiences after joining season 5 of the hit Netflix show. She didn't shy away from sharing with her Oppenheim Group co-workers that she met Jeffrey on a dating app. The now-estranged couple was also featured prominently on Selling Sunset, portraying a rosy picture of their marriage. They even went on a double date or two with Jason Oppenheim. She was also no stranger to causing tons of drama with a couple of her co-workers.

It's been a week for current and former Selling Sunset stars. Chelsea's divorce news comes on the same day Christine Quinn filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, following his arrest for alleged domestic violence. Christine and Christian were also prominently featured on Selling Sunset, which aired their gothic-style wedding.

