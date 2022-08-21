Ireland Baldwin Debuts Blonde Buzz Cut: See the Pics

Ireland Baldwin's got a new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram Saturday night to show off her bleached blonde buzz cut.

"don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle 💕," Baldwin captioned the post, which showed off her much shorter haircut.

Baldwin documented the process on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of her in a salon chair with hair dye atop her orange-red locks.

"Bye red villain era … Will miss you," she wrote over the snap. The next photo debuted Baldwin's blonde buzz cut, with a longer message.

"Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you'll never do. My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bulls**t since I was 17," the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger wrote. "It's long overdue for a restart/refresh. I've always wanted to do this, but I was always scared. Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever."

"GI Jane/Evey Hammond level unlocked," she added.

Baldwin's hairstylist, Hannah Bonetti, who she tagged in the shots, also shared some BTS moments of Baldwin's latest hair transformation, which featured the model taking hold of the hair clippers and shaving off some of her long locks herself.

"Had the absolute pleasure of helping @irelandirelandireland go fearlessly into uncharted territory this afternoon. We were planning on a big change (like, bangs), but neither one of us knew our session would end in a transformation of this magnitude," Bonetti captioned her post. "Grateful to have clients who bring all of themselves into my chair and trust me with moments as radical as this. Today was a celebration of shedding that which no longer serves us."

Baldwin, who has been open about her struggles with her body image, got lots of love for the new 'do in the comments, including from her mom who wrote, "This is my baby… Don’t tell her not to do something……. because she will……..i’m a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful👏👏👏👏👏👏🚀🌈❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🌸."

Hilary Duff also commented, calling the look "Dreamy," and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness praised the transformation, writing, "So stun."

