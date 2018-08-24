Ireland Baldwin is getting real.

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to shed light on the struggles of eating disorders. First she shared several photos of herself, writing, “Anorexia throwback” and “NOPE."

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger then got candid about her battle with anorexia. "I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed,” Ireland recalled.

This got particularly bad when she got into modeling.

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

"I used to read people’s comments when I first started modeling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes Friday Night Lights that I had on box set,” she revealed.

Ireland says she has now come to a place of acceptance, but she admitted it was a long journey.

"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance!” she continued. "Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

She then encouraged others not to see the flaws in themselves, adding, "Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends! Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short.”

Ireland has now come to love herself, but her social media posts don't always get the approval of her father. He recently responded to one of her racy Instagrams in the funniest way. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Alec Baldwin Shades Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo

Ireland Baldwin Sends Love to Cousin Hailey Baldwin Following Justin Bieber Engagement

Ireland Baldwin Goes Fully Nude in NSFW New Photo Shoot

Related Gallery