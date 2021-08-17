Ireland Baldwin may be a fan of Kendall Jenner, but not that much! The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to show off her new arm tattoo of a nude dark-haired woman that many thought looked a lot like Jenner.

"Thank you @parkermidnight for bringing her to life ✨♥️" Baldwin captioned the post, which features the nude woman on her knees with a pink feather headdress.

After several commenters noted the similarities between the body art and the 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Baldwin decided to address it in her Instagram Stories.

"My tattoo isn't Kendall Jenner. She's beautiful tho so I'll take it... but it's actually an illustration that was done in the 60s," Baldwin wrote.

Ireland Baldwin/ Instagram Stories

She also responded to comments she received from critics who didn't like her new body art.

"Also, I love my tattoos and I'm going to keep getting them because it's my body, life's short, and it's none of your business," she added.

One such commenter who didn't seem to approve of the ink was Ireland's father, Alec Baldwin.

He simply commented on her post, "No!"

