Kim Basinger had a strong reaction to a nude photo on her daughter's Instagram account.

Over the weekend, Ireland Baldwin took to social media to share a shot of a nude woman lying face down on a bed, with much of her bottom, back and legs exposed.

At first glance many social media users -- including Kim herself -- assumed that the pic was of the 23-year-old model, but it was actually of the late actress Romy Schneider.

"What ??? What ???? Where ??? Where ??? Who ???? Who??? Your MOM .....😡," Kim, 65, hilariously commented on the post, which Ireland had captioned, "Mood."

Ireland, whose dad is Alec Baldwin, was quick to assure her mom that it wasn't her in the photo, writing, "This isn't me!!!!"

Kim's reaction to the post was likely due to Ireland's history with sharing skin-baring photos online. Just last week, the Hollywood heir took to Instagram to share a shot of herself standing on a hotel balcony in New York City. In the pic, Ireland is nearly nude, wearing only a thong, heels and a towel on top of her head.

"Thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill," she captioned the racy pic. "Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No, it’s also that white."

Ireland's dad, Alec, was quick to question the photo, commenting, "I'm sorry. What?" Additionally the model's uncle, Billy Baldwin, also had a bone to pick over the shot.

"Tough one for Uncle Billy to 'like' #awkward," he wrote.

Alec also weighed in on his daughter's photos last year, when the model posed in a black bikini on a motorcycle during a shoot for PETA. "No. Just...no," the 61-year-old actor wrote at the time.

