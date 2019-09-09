Ireland Baldwin pulled no punches while roasting her dad, Alec Baldwin.

Over the weekend, celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner, Blake Griffin and Robert De Niro gathered to roast the 61-year-old actor, with no one providing more zingers than his 23-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"It’s not easy to be the daughter of an iconic movie star, but I’m not here to talk about my mom and her Oscar," Ireland joked of her mom, who won an Oscar in 1998 for L.A. Confidential, according to multiple outlets.

Ireland, who also quipped that the 30 Rock alum "wasn’t the kind of dad who would play catch, but he would throw things at me," seemed to address her dad's infamous 2007 voicemail where he called her a "rude, thoughtless little pig."

"Mission: Impossible is what I call getting my dad to apologize," she said, before accepting a big hug from her father.

Sean Hayes, the night's roast master, was more direct in his reference to the much-discussed voicemail, opening the night by assuring Alec, "Don’t worry, Alec. Nothing said here tonight will be meaner than what you said on your daughter’s voicemail."

Ireland previously roasted her dad back in 2017, when she addressed the message head-on, which Alec left when she was 11-years-old.

"I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about," she joked at the time. "That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that -- because I’m 6’2″ and I would kick his a**."

"The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally," she continued. "I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again… until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo. I couldn't show him where I got the first one."

The Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin will air Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

