Irina Shayk Explains Dramatic Met Gala Hair and Flower Girl-Inspired Ensemble (Exclusive)
Kanye West's Rumored Romance With Irina Shayk Was 'Never Serious…
North West Trolls Kim Kardashian for Her Instagram Voice
Watch Chicago West Ask Her Mom Kim Kardashian an Important Quest…
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Reunite Amid Divorce
Kanye West Files to Legally Change His Name, Why Kim Kardashian …
Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Gown at Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Event
Kanye West Claims Universal Released ‘Donda’ Without His Approval
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Broke His Arm in Several Places
Kanye West Lights Himself On Fire at ‘Donda’ Listening Party
Kim Kardashian Says One Wild College Weekend Is the Reason She D…
Kim Kardashian's Cameo at Kanye’s Listening Event, JoJo Siwa Mak…
Kanye West's ‘Donda’: A Breakdown of the Lyrics Seemingly About …
Kim Kardashian ‘Open’ to Reconciling With Kanye West, JAY-Z Talk…
Kanye West Brings Out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at 'Donda' Event
Regé-Jean Page Steps Out With Girlfriend, Kanye West Seemingly H…
Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Dramatic Haircut, Travis Barker Reacts
Tia Mowry Gives Disappointing Updates on 'Sister, Sister' and 'T…
Cesar Milan Reflects on Friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith and T…
Dr. Phil Talks ‘House Calls’ and Celebrating 45 Years of Marriag…
Irina Shayk was a floral dream on Monday night at the Met Gala. The 35-year-old supermodel looked stunning in a strapless nude Moschino gown with colorful flower attachments.
"Jeremy [Scott] had this crazy idea that I have to be a flower girl," Shayk told ET's Rachel Smith on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
In addition to the beautiful gown, Shayk was also serving up an edgy pixie cut hairstyle for the fashion event.
"You know what, something has to come, you know? Something has to come dramatic to the Met Gala, and we decided it's about no makeup and fun hair, and here we go," she shared.
While the model brought Scott as her date to the glamorous event, she stayed mum on who her real-life leading man is at the moment.
"Honey, life treats me always well," Shayk, who has been romantically linked to Kanye West, teased. "I can't complain."
When asked about the secret to her co-parenting success with her ex Bradley Cooper, Shayk simply said, "Rations."
Back in August, a source told ET that Shayk and West were having a good time seeing each other "without any strings attached."
While the 44-year-old rapper did not attend this year's Met Gala, his ex, Kim Kardashian West, did show up in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble, clearly inspired by her estranged husband.
For complete Met Gala coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Wears Full Glam Makeup Under Her Met Gala Mask
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Had No Strings Attached Relationship
Kanye West and Irina Shayk's Romance Was 'Never Serious,' Source Says