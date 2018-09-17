Donald Glover may not have picked up any Emmys this year, but he was still winning the social media game.

Viewers might have spotted a rather unusual-looking individual sitting in the front row during the ceremony, wearing a red smoking jacket and celebrating the night's winners. The unknown man appeared to be Teddy Perkins, the bizarre character from Glover's Emmy-nominated episode of Atlanta aptly titled "Teddy Perkins."

"The only thing more intense than Teddy Perkins being in the front row of the Emmys is trying to explain to someone who doesn't watch Atlanta who Teddy Perkins is," comedian Ben Schwartz wrote.

The only thing more intense than Teddy Perkins being in the front row of the Emmys is trying to explain to someone who doesn't watch Atlanta who Teddy Perkins is. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 18, 2018

In the episode, Lakeith Stanfield's character, Darius, attempts to purchase a piano from Perkins (played by Glover) and is drawn into a creepy and terrifying situation with the character. (It's best seen sans spoilers.)

When fans of the series realized Perkins was there, they were delighted by the bizarre character's presence.

Um... Teddy Perkins is sitting in the front row. #Emmys2018pic.twitter.com/Sofat5OceS — Ben Travers (@BenTTravers) September 18, 2018

Wait, Teddy Perkins is in attendance at the Emmys so 'Atlanta' wins the whole ceremony pic.twitter.com/pRV3Rj7xpF — Cameron Williams (@MrCamW) September 18, 2018

Was Glover playing his enigmatic character for the crowd? Many assumed he was, but Glover was also in the audience as himself for the ceremony. There are rumors that he may have dressed as Perkins first, then pulled off a quick change, but it is yet to be confirmed.

So who was dressed up as Perkins? Much like the character on the show, it remains a mystery.

