Isabella Strahan is embracing the sun and "good company" following her recent brain tumor diagnosis. The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan and his ex-wife, Jean Muggli, rocks a bikini and a big smile in new pics with her twin sister, Sophia Strahan.

The teens posed poolside, surrounded by picturesque palm trees, for a series of snaps posted on Monday. Sophia's carousel began with an image of the twins sweetly gazing at each other. She captioned it, "us again 👭."

Isabella also took to Instagram to show off a variety of looks from their fun getaway. In the first shot, she wears a cherry print bikini and a straw hat. In the next, she appears blissful, closing her eyes and smiling as she stands in front of the beach, draping one arm across her bald head.

Another pic shows Isabella posing confidently in a leopard print swimsuit as she looks directly at the camera.

"In good company," she captioned her post.

Earlier this month, Isabella and her dad appeared together on Good Morning America in an interview with Robin Roberts to publicly share that she had a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma.

Isabella revealed that she first began suffering symptoms in early October and underwent surgery to have the mass removed that same month, just one day before her 19th birthday.

She has since launched a YouTube series that documents her treatment and recovery, which included six weeks of radiation treatment.

Next, Isabella will begin chemotherapy at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina.

"I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," Michael said in their GMA interview. "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."

