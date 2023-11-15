Michael Strahan is back waking up with America this week!

The 51-year-old co-host made his return to Good Morning America on Wednesday after a weeks-long absence. He joined co-hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee, who gleefully welcomed the former athlete back.

Roberts started off the morning, saying, "Can I just say we have tears of joy because Michael is back here at the desk."

Strahan replied, "It is great to back with both of you."

The reason for Strahan's absence was not addressed directly and the morning show team went straight into the news.

Strahan also returned to his NFL analyst job for Fox NFL Sunday on Nov. 12. The former NFL pro joined his co-host, Curt Menefee, for the network's pregame to honor veterans. Menefee previously informed viewers that Strahan wasn't present during the Nov. 5 broadcast because he was "dealing with a personal family matter." The week prior, Menefee told viewers that the former New York Giants player had the day off.

Strahan's absence from his TV jobs was noted by many fans who took to social media to inquire about his health. Although details on Strahan's absence hadn't been shared, ET previously learned that the dad of four was OK.

"Michael is a huge presence at GMA, and his absence is definitely felt," a source told ET. "He's universally adored. Everyone wishes him the best as he deals with personal family matters. The hope is for him to get back to work soon."

The news came a day after a GMA spokesperson addressed Strahan's absence in a statement to ET.

"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," the spokesperson said. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."

The TV personality joined GMA in 2016 after spending four years co-hosting Live! with Kelly Ripa. Amid Strahan's weeks-long absence from his morning show gig, fellow ABC hosts Juju Chang, who co-anchors Nightline, and Linsey Davis, who hosts World News Tonight on Sundays, filled in.

