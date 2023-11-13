After two weeks away, Michael Strahan returned behind the desk for Fox NFL Sunday. On Sunday, the football analyst joined his co-host, Curt Menefee, for the network's pregame to honor veterans.

Menefee previously informed viewers that Strahan wasn't present during the Nov. 5 broadcast because he was "dealing with a personal family matter." The week prior, Menefee told viewers that the former New York Giants player had the day off.

Although Strahan returned to his NFL analyst gig, the 51-year-old has yet to return to co-hosting Good Morning America. He last appeared alongside his co-hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee on Oct. 26.

Last Tuesday, a source told ET that Strahan is expected to return to GMA this week. Although details on Strahan's absence haven't been shared, ET has learned that Strahan is fine.

"Michael is a huge presence at GMA, and his absence is definitely felt," a source told ET. "He's universally adored. Everyone wishes him the best as he deals with personal family matters. The hope is for him to get back to work soon."

The news came a day after a GMA spokesperson addressed Strahan's absence in a statement to ET.

"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," the spokesperson said. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."

Strahan has not publicly spoken out about his absences. He last posted to social media on Oct. 25 to promote The $100,000 Pyramid, which he also hosts.

The TV personality, who's a dad to four, joined GMA in 2016 after spending four years co-hosting Live! with Kelly Ripa.

Amid the host's weeks-long absence from his morning show gig, fellow ABC hosts Juju Chang, who co-anchors Nightline, and Linsey Davis, who hosts World News Tonight on Sundays, have filled in.

