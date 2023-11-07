Here's When Michael Strahan Is Expected Back at 'Good Morning America'

Michael Strahan's return to Good Morning America has been set. Amid the host's weeks-long absence from his morning show gig, a source tells ET that Strahan is expected to be back on GMA next week.

As for his well-being, ET has learned that Strahan is fine.

"Michael is a huge presence at GMA, and his absence is definitely felt," a source told ET. "He's universally adored. Everyone wishes him the best as he deals with personal family matters. The hope is for him to get back to work soon."

The news comes one day after a GMA spokesperson addressed Strahan's absence in a statement to ET.

"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," the spokesperson said. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."

The former New York Giants player last appeared on GMA on Oct. 26. During his absence from the morning show, Strahan also has not appeared on Fox's NFL Sunday where he typically serves as an analyst.

Strahan has not publicly spoken out about his absences. He last posted to social media on Oct. 25 to promote The $100,000 Pyramid, which he hosts.

The TV personality, who's a dad to four, joined GMA in 2016 after spending four years co-hosting Live! with Kelly Ripa.

Strahan normally hosts the famed morning show alongside Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. Amid his absence, fellow ABC hosts Juju Chang, who co-anchors Nightline, and Linsey Davis, who hosts World News Tonight on Sundays, have filled in.

