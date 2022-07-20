Ivana Trump Mourned by Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and More at New York City Funeral
Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife to Donald Trump, Dead at 73
Kristin Cavallari Is Dating Again and Looking for Someone ‘Stabl…
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Keke Palmer Teases 'Nope' and Reacts to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Aff…
Brad Pitt Arrives in Italy Where Angelina Jolie and Kids Are Ahe…
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Exes Feel Following Their V…
Ryan Gosling on Being 'The Gray Man's Action Hero and Honing 'Ke…
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Beatboxes as Mom Shows Off Her Ex…
Khloè Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Recalls 'Surreal' Childhood on 'Ju…
Nolan Neal, 'AGT' and 'The Voice' Contestant, Dead at 41
'The Kardashians' Finale: Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thomps…
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Vegas Wedding Details | ET’s Th…
Jak Knight, 'Big Mouth' Star and Comedian Dead at 28
KJ Apa's 'Riverdale' Co-Star Charles Melton Crashes His Intervie…
Robin Roberts Shares Emotional Update About Partner's Breast Can…
Ethan Hawke Learned to Handle Fandom From Daughter Maya's ‘Stran…
Ivana Trump is being mourned by her loved ones. On Wednesday, the funeral service for the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump was held at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York City.
Ivana's family was on hand for the service, including her ex-husband and his current wife, Melania Trump. The former president wore a navy suit for the somber occasion, while Melania opted for a midi-length black dress.
Ivana and Donald, who married in 1977 and divorced in 1992, shared three children together and 10 grandchildren.
The late model's children also attended their mom's funeral. Ivanka Trump, wearing a long-sleeved, knee-length black dress, was photographed alongside her husband, Jared Kusher.
The youngest of Ivana and Donald's three children, Eric Trump, and his wife, Lara Trump, were likewise seen ahead of the funeral service.
Donald Trump Jr., Ivana's eldest child, was also seen outside the church. He attended the funeral with his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Tiffany Trump, the daughter Donald shares with his second ex-wife, Marla Maples, also attended the funeral, alongside her fiancé, Michael Boulos.
Ivana's funeral service came less than a week after she died at her New York City home. She was 73.
Following Ivana's death, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told ET that she died of "blunt impact injuries of torso," and said that her manner of death is listed as an "accident."
Donald and his children reacted to the news on social media, with the former president calling his ex "a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."
Meanwhile, Ivanka wrote that she was "heartbroken" by her mom's death, adding, "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest -- never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."
Eric also remembered his mom, whom he called "an incredible woman," adding that Ivana "taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination."
In his tribute, Donald Jr. wrote that he and his siblings "will miss you incredibly."
"Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits," he wrote. "From your sense of humor to your sense of adventure, I am who I am today because of you. I love you very much. R.I.P."
RELATED CONTENT:
Related Gallery
Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Ruled an Accident, Medical Examiner Says
Ivana Trump, First Wife of Former President Donald Trump, Dead at 73