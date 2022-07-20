Ivana Trump is being mourned by her loved ones. On Wednesday, the funeral service for the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump was held at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York City.

Ivana's family was on hand for the service, including her ex-husband and his current wife, Melania Trump. The former president wore a navy suit for the somber occasion, while Melania opted for a midi-length black dress.

Ivana and Donald, who married in 1977 and divorced in 1992, shared three children together and 10 grandchildren.

The late model's children also attended their mom's funeral. Ivanka Trump, wearing a long-sleeved, knee-length black dress, was photographed alongside her husband, Jared Kusher.

The youngest of Ivana and Donald's three children, Eric Trump, and his wife, Lara Trump, were likewise seen ahead of the funeral service.

Donald Trump Jr., Ivana's eldest child, was also seen outside the church. He attended the funeral with his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Tiffany Trump, the daughter Donald shares with his second ex-wife, Marla Maples, also attended the funeral, alongside her fiancé, Michael Boulos.

Ivana's funeral service came less than a week after she died at her New York City home. She was 73.

Following Ivana's death, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told ET that she died of "blunt impact injuries of torso," and said that her manner of death is listed as an "accident."

Donald and his children reacted to the news on social media, with the former president calling his ex "a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

Meanwhile, Ivanka wrote that she was "heartbroken" by her mom's death, adding, "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest -- never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

Eric also remembered his mom, whom he called "an incredible woman," adding that Ivana "taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination."

In his tribute, Donald Jr. wrote that he and his siblings "will miss you incredibly."

"Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits," he wrote. "From your sense of humor to your sense of adventure, I am who I am today because of you. I love you very much. R.I.P."

