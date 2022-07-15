Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Ruled an Accident, Medical Examiner Says
Ivana Trump's cause of death has just been revealed, and it's the result of suffering "blunt impact injuries of torso," ET can confirm.
According to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the manner of death for former President Donald Trump's ex-wife is listed as "accident." The office also added, "having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation."
The news comes just one day after the former president confirmed on social media that the former model and mother of Trump's three adult children died at her New York City home. She was 73.
The NYPD confirmed to ET that it responded to a call at around 12:40 p.m. of a person in cardiac arrest at 10 East 64th Street. The agency said the death has no criminal element, and now the Medical Examiner's Office backs up those claims. According to multiple reports, Ivana was found dead at the bottom of the staircase of her Manhattan home.
Ivana was last photographed in May, when she was seen flashing a peace sign for the cameras while out and about in New York City.
The former president took to his social media platform and wrote, "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."
Also on Friday, Trump's legal team asked the New York State Attorney General's Office to postpone next week's depositions of him and his adult children stemming from a civil investigation into the Trump Organization. The Attorney General's Office agreed to grant the request and sent along its condolences to the Trump family.
Ivana and Donald, who married in 1977 and divorced in 1992, shared three children together -- Donald Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38 -- and 10 grandchildren.
"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," Donald wrote. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"
