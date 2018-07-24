Ivanka Trump's Fashion Brand Is Shutting Down

Ivanka Trump's namesake fashion line will be shutting down, the Wall Street Journal and Page Six reported on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump's daughter, 36, separated from the brand in 2017 to focus on her role as a senior advisor in her father's administration.

The brand launched in 2014 and its affordable range of apparel and accessories was carried by stores including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and DSW, which dropped the brand amid her father's election in 2016.

"When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve," said Trump in a statement. "After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

