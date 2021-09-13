J Balvin Makes Stylish Met Gala Debut In Flower Adorned Black Suit and Face Mask
J Balvin is in the building! Or at least on the red carpet.
The Colombian superstar graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art with his presence on Monday night, making his Met Gala debut. Always one to have fun with his fashion, Balvin arrived in a black suit and matching face mask absolutely covered in embroidered flowers.
The wildly colorful Moschino look featured hundreds of brightly hued flowers and petals studded across the entire ensemble. The fun and pleasantly whimsical outfit was uniquely juxtaposed against the artist's black, utilitarian combat boots.
The look was completed with dozens of large chain necklaces, including a prominent medallion featuring a bejeweled smiley face.
During the event, Balvin also posed for photos with some of the night's most striking, fashionable celeb guests -- including Lourdes Leon, Symone, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Scott, Karen Elson, Taraji P. Henson, Tom Daley and Cynthia Erivo -- just before climbing the museum's iconic steps.
The "Que Locura" singer, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer earlier this year, has made his love of fashion known over the years.
The 2021 Met Ball was postponed due to COVID-19. With the pandemic ongoing, fans can expect new guidelines and an even more exclusive guest list.
This year's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."
