Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself.

The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under a custom Athleta gown, embellished with thousands of Swarovski crystals and weighed, according to Biles, 88 pounds.

The gorgeous -- albeit somewhat unwieldy -- skirt required multiple people to help lift and carry it as she walked up the stairs at the Met in New York City, and posed like a fashion pro for the bevy of snapping cameras.

Biles spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the carpet, and laughed a bit while revealing exactly how heavy the skirt really was.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the look, Biles said the gown itself was in a way a representation of gymnasts, which was shown in "the flexibility and the beauty" of the stunning ensemble.

Biles is one of several celebs to make their Met Gala debut on Monday. Lil Nas X, Leslie Grace, Olivia Rodrigo, J Balvin and more stars celebrated their first time at the legendary gala.

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

