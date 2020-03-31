J Balvin is here for Bad Bunny.

The "Ritmo" singer says he couldn't be more proud of Benito, who dropped his sophomore album, YHLQMDLG in February and a powerful music video for his single, "Yo Perreo Sola," last week.

"He's my little brother," Balvin gushed to ET's Denny Directo during an interview on Monday from his home in Colombia. "I love him and I support him. I enjoy his success and I love [his new album]."

"I was the only crazy one [in the industry] before he got into the game," he joked. "So, I'm happy that there are now two locos."

On Friday, Bad Bunny released a jaw-dropping music video for his hit song, "Yo Perreo Sola," which drew a lot of attention and chatter on social media. In the music video, Bad Bunny is dressed in drag donning multiple fierce looks. The video also conveys a very powerful message -- if a woman wants to dance alone at a club, that's her given right.

"It impressed me in a great way," Balvin said of the music video. "I'm happy because we need diversity. We need to open our minds and level up our conscious. And, respect and be tolerant about sexuality. It's really dope."

"I think it was really needed," he continued. "I love it and there is nothing bad about it. It's a great thing."

Balvin also spoke about his reservations to release his album, Colores, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 10-track album, which debuted at No. 1 in 14 countries on Apple Music, has garnered over one billion combined global streams.

"There are moments where you have to think that it's not about winning. Sometimes it's about sharing too," Balvin said of his thought process for releasing his album on March 20. "I was concerned."

Balvin goes on to explain that he asked fans for their opinion. "I asked, 'Do you guys want the album or not?' And, 99% percent of the response was, 'Yes, drop that now. We need vibes, we need Colores.' I knew it was time to give back and forget about competition and drop the music."

"When you do things with your heart, they end up being amazing," he continued. "The love has been amazing on my album. I'm grateful that we did it and that I didn't stop it. My fans are never going to forget that J Balvin dropped an album in this moment."

"The rainbow is going to be brighter real soon," he concluded.

Bad Bunny Opens Up About His Love Life and What He's Looking For in a Relationship (Exclusive)



