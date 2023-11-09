Jack Osbourne is admitting that his 1-year-old daughter, Maple, is not all aboard "The Crazy Train" when it comes to her grandfather, Ozzy Osbourne.

During a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the 38-year-old dad of four responded to his father's request to "bring the grandkids to come see" him by admitting that the youngest of his brood is afraid of Ozzy, 74.

"I f**king will ... she's scared of you IRL," Jack, 38, said, stunning his rock star father into silence.

Despite sharing that Maple -- whom Jack shares with Aree Gearhart -- is afraid of her grandfather, it would appear the 15-month-old is a fan of the "Paranoid" singer's work.

Just last week, Jack shared a clip on social media of his daughter bouncing up and down, smiling and calling out "papa" at a clip of Ozzy playing "Crazy Train" on TV.

"Maple thinks she’s getting a private performance from Papa," Jack shared in the caption of the video.

The sweet video was brought up during the most recent podcast episode, with Jack turning to his sister, Kelly Osbourne, and telling her about Maple's affinity for Ozzy from a distance.

"You haven't seen the new video, where she's pointing," Jack said. "We put on 'Crazy Train,' like an actual performance. She does the 'I, I, I,' but she's pointing at the TV going, 'Papa, Papa, Papa, Papa, Papa,' just on repeat like a broken record."

When Maple sees Ozzy in person, however, the interaction is not the same.

Ozzy said in the episode that his granddaughter often just looks at him and points, which the singer and rocker demonstrated for viewers in the videotaped version of the podcast.

"In real life when she sees him and she's like, 'Oh f**k, there he is,'" Jack agreed.

Jack is also dad to three other daughters, Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora, whom he shares with ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

Ozzy is also granddad to Kelly's son, Sidney, as well as five grandchildren from two of his older kids from a previous marriage to Thelma Riley.

