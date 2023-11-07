Kelly Osbourne is reflecting on her first year of motherhood! The 39-year-old reality star issued a touching tribute to her only child, son Sidney, in celebration of his first birthday.

"This past year has been the most magical year of my life for one reason. That reason is you baby Sidney," she captioned an Instagram post on Monday, sharing an adorable photo of her little boy smiling in a bathtub.

"To watch you grow, learn and become a little man is the greatest joy I have ever felt," she continued. "The most magical bond I have ever experienced is the bond I feel with you. Before you love was just a word that I thought I understood. NOW I truly understand what love is. I am forever indebted to you for teaching me the beauty meaning and truth of love. What more can I say other than I love you. Happy birthday sweet price. We made it on our first trip around the sun together."

Kelly quietly welcomed baby Sidney last fall with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson of the band Slipknot. It was grandma Sharon Osbourne who let slip the news of the little one's arrival during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, in January.

Kelly Osbourne is seen at "Craig's" restaurant to celebrate her 39th birthday on October 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The new mom kept her baby closely guarded for months, sharing the first image of Sidney wearing an adorable bat costume in June. Then, in September, Sidney appeared seated on Sharon's lap in a rare photo of the matriarch with all five of her grandchildren.

In recent weeks, Sidney has been appearing more frequently on Kelly's social media feed. He appeared in a promo video for the family's The Osbournes Podcast, as well as a series of Halloween-themed posts. In one sweet shot, Sidney laughs as Kelly wears a red clown nose on her face. In another, the family shows off their spooky costumes as a trio of old timey clowns. Sidney's other costumes included a skunk and Olaf from Frozen.

Kelly also offered fans a glimpse into Sidney's festive first birthday party, which appeared to be Halloween themed. The tot was treated to a ghost-shaped smash cake and plenty of healthy snacks from the baby food brand Little Spoon, which appeared to have sponsored the soiree.

The event included plenty of black-and-white decorations, including ghosts, bubbling cauldrons and a kid-friendly play area. Sidney was dressed to impress in a crisp white shirt and black bow tie, while both his parents wore black ensembles. For the littlest party guests, black denim jackets were offered as party favors.

Last year, amid her pregnancy, Kelly sat down with ET to open up about what her new normal would look like in the early days of motherhood.

"I'm really, really excited," she gushed. "And my parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey."

She also explained how she planned to split time between the U.S. and the U.K. with her little one.

"They're gonna be on the journey with us, as you know. I will be splitting my time, half the time in the U.K., half the time here, which is great since Sid’s half-English as well," she added. "He has all of his family over there, and my child will be able to have the same kind of life I did, just not on the road."

