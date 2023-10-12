Sharon Osbourne has confirmed her end-of-life pact with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, is still in place. The famed couple plans to undergo physician-assisted suicide if either of them is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The pact was initially made public in Sharon's 2007 memoir, Survivor: My Story - The Next Chapter, after her father, Don Arden, died after battling Alzheimer’s.

Sharon said watching her father's condition deteriorate was painful for the whole family and he became a "shell of himself." Due to the disease being believed to be hereditary, Sharon and Ozzy both agreed they would want to be "put out of their misery."

"We believe 100 percent in euthanasia," Sharon told the Daily Mirror in 2007. "So [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that’s it — we'd be off. We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they've all agreed to go with it."

Sharon and Ozzy's assisted suicide pact was brought up again on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, in a conversation between the couple and two of their children, Jack and Kelly.

Jack asked if assisted suicide was "still a plan" for Sharon and Ozzy, to which she quickly responded, "Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?"

Jack then questioned his mother, saying, "Aren’t we already all suffering?"

"Yes, we all are, but I don’t want it to actually hurt, as well," Sharon maintained. "Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya."

Sharon went on to explain that even if there's a chance at survival, it's not worth her quality of life deteriorating. "Yeah, what if you survived and you can’t wipe your own a**, you're pissing everywhere, sh*tting, can't eat?" Sharon questioned.

The Osbournes Podcast premiered its first season 2 episode on Thursday after a five-year hiatus. For more on the Osbourne family, check out the links below.

