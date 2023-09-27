Jack Osbourne isn't saying his mom's mysterious medical scare and subsequent hospitalization was caused by an angry, dangerous paranormal force -- but he's also not ruling it out as a possibility.

The TV personality sat down with ET's Denny Directo on Wednesday, and recalled the frightening incident that led to Sharon Osbourne getting rushed to the hospital for a mysterious ailment that was gone nearly as quickly as it came.

"It was the first time my mom had accompanied me, actually, on an investigation," Jack said, calling how he'd tried to get his mom to come film a segment with him for his show, Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, for some time, but their schedules never worked out until that fateful day.

"We were lucky that there was a break in her schedule, and she was like 'Cool, I'll do it," Jack said. "And then I regret having her... it was gnarly."

At the location where they'd been filming that day, the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, Jack said there "had been reports of this room that we were in with some kind of strange evil entity."

"The medium we had do the walk through said 'This thing hates women.' And what happened was, we had pretty much wrapped for the night and we were like, 'Hey, let's just do one more experiment just before bed.' We had got a little bit of time left so, 'Mom go in the room, put a blindfold on, and just sit quietly and ask question and see what happens,'" Jack shared.

"And something weird happened. I can't explain what happened to her," he said, explaining that Sharon didn't faint, exactly, but that her pulse dropped rapidly, her breathing turned shallow and she became unresponsive.

"Truth be told, I thought she'd had some kind of stroke, or some kind of aneurysm or something," he said. "But, when they took her to the hospital, she had every test done imaginable and they found nothing wrong with her."

Interestingly, Jack recalled how Sharon almost seemed to know that something bad was going to happen, although she likely didn't realize her flippant prediction would resemble what was to happen.

"The funny thing was, before we went into the room, she was she was kind of getting tired. It had been a long shoot, sure. And she goes, 'Oh, I'm just gonna get possessed so we can go home,'" he said, adding that when Sharon first began to fall ill, he "thought she was screwing around."

"My camera guy was in the room with her and he radioed out to me on the walkie, he's like, 'Hey, I don't know what's going on.' And he's the camera operator and DP I've used for about 95 percent of all the paranormal shows I've done, so he knows. He's seen stuff. He himself is, like, experienced," Jack said. "And he was like, 'You got to come in. I don't know what's going on.'"

Jack shared that the same could basically be said about all the doctors who looked at Sharon in the days after the incident.

"The doctor was like, 'That's not fainting, so I have no idea, medically, what it is,'" Jack said, explaining how he'd shown the doctor the footage of his mother's medical scare. "All the top neurologists and cardiologist and everyone at St. John's were like, 'We don't know what this is.' So I don't know.... [and] she doesn't know."

"She just says, 'I have no idea what happened.' She just remembers sitting in the room, putting the blindfold on, and her next memory is her and ambulance," Jack shared.

As for the footage itself, Jack explained that it's "weird" and difficult to actually see unfold.

"It's hard watching it back, 'cause you're like, 'That's my mum, she's not doing so great.' But it's interesting from an investigative standpoint, because I think it's some really interesting paranormal evidence," Jack said. "What occurred in that room with her has clearly defied medical science. They don't know what it is, they don't know why it happened, they don't know what caused it."

"It is hard to watch though," he added.

Luckily for all involved, it seems that whatever caused the medical scare didn't cause any lasting damage for Sharon. Jack laughing explained, "She was fine. She was shopping two days later."

While Sharon walked away OK, eventually, Jack said the experience has "one hundred percent" changed his thought process on how he undertakes paranormal investigations in the future.

"I have always been the kind of paranormal investigator that was like, 'Man, I don't know about the evil stuff. I think it's all kind of, you know, that's a human take on things. It's very rooted in Judeo-Christian beliefs of good and evil, Heaven, Hell. Like, I always just thought that was us imprinting," he said. "But i don't know. It's definitely shaken the way that I see this stuff and it's made me realize that it isn't just fun and games."

It also has changed his future plans for incorporating members of his family. Jack explained that his sister, Kelly Osbourne, did come with him on a few investigations months after his mom's scare, he isn't likely to take Sharon to any more haunted locales.

"I won't bring my mom on investigations ever again," Jack said. "I think that's fair. We were one and done, right? [So] if she's not convinced by that, I don't know what else it is going to take."

The new season of Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror kicks off Oct. 1 on Travel Channel.

