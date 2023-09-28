Sharon Osbourne suffered a mysterious medical emergency while exploring a haunted inn with her son, Jack Osbourne, and the whole ordeal was captured on camera.

In an exclusive clip from Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror -- returning to the Travel Channel with a two-hour premiere on Oct. 1 -- Sharon falls unconscious and the camera operator calls for Jack to come check on his mother.

Jack quickly rushes to her side, telling production to turn on the lights.

At the time of the incident, December 2022, ET confirmed that the 70-year-old talk show host was hospitalized in Ventura County, California. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told ET at the time that Sharon was the woman who fell ill at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, situated about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

In the premiere episode, Jack is accompanied by Sharon to the century-old hotel that has a colorful but tragic past.

While Sharon enters the investigation unsure about whether or not she believes in ghosts, the more time she and Jack spend at the inn, the more she is convinced something dark is lurking in the hotel’s historic suites. As the investigation's energy grows, things take a dramatic turn.

Sharon lands in the crosshairs of one of the inn’s most volatile entities, an angry and oppressive male spirit known for overtaking female guests -- ending in a still unexplained medical mystery.

Jack's Travel Channel series will not only feature multiple appearances by his mother, but also his father, Ozzy Osbourne (aka The Prince of Darkness), who alongside his wife, watches their son explore a haunted town. Kelly Osbourne also appears and will get "locked up" with her big brother in a prison.

In upcoming episodes, Jenny McCarthy explores the mansion of a dead industrialist, who still has control over the grounds from the beyond. And Jason Mewes and Jamie Kennedy will try to bring the laughs as they explore an abandoned asylum with their host.

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror returns to the Travel Channel with a two-hour premiere on Oct. 1.

