Jack Osbourne is a married man, and the TV personality and paranormal investigator couldn't be happier.

Jack sat down with ET's Denny Directo earlier this week, and opened up about his low-key, intimate wedding to longtime girlfriend Aree Gearhart, and how married life has been now that he's "locked down."

"It's been great, yeah," Jack shared, beaming. "We had an awesome wedding, we spent a few days in Santa Barbara afterwards, it was great."

The happy couple took to social media on Sept. 21 to reveal that they tied the knot the week prior, during a secret ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in California.

"It was an awesome, perfect, great weekend," Jack told ET. "Couldn't have asked for anything better."

Jack explained that the ceremony and reception were small, with only a few guests to share the special occasion with.

"We planned to always have a small wedding, then the plans changed a few times," he shared. "It all came together very quickly and it was just really nice. It was maybe like 25 guests, and it was perfect."

Jack explained that his parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, were among the very few people that knew the wedding was happening at all, explaining, "My mom had a hand in helping us put it all together."

"She loves a good event planning," he added. "And really, even at 25 people, it was larger than we had even thought it was going to be."

Osbourne and Gearhart went public with their relationship in 2019. The pair announced their engagement in 2021. The following year, the couple welcomed their first daughter together, Maple.

Osbourne was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019, and they share three daughters together -- Pearl, 11, Andy, 8, and Minnie, 5.

The special, heartfelt ceremony came just a few weeks ahead of the premiere of the new season of Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror.

As it turns out, Jack also got some help from his mom for the new season of his show, in which he investigates supposedly paranormal incidents and locations. However, things didn't go as planned when Sharon suffered a medical scare and had to be rushed to the hospital while filming inside a California hotel that is believed by some to house an evil spirit.

"The medium we had do the walk-through said, 'This thing hates women.' And what happened was, we had pretty much wrapped for the night and we were like, 'Hey, let's just do one more experiment just before bed.' We had got a little bit of time left so, 'Mom, go in the room, put a blindfold on, and just sit quietly and ask questions and see what happens,'" Jack shared.

"And something weird happened. I can't explain what happened to her," he said, explaining that Sharon didn't faint exactly, but that her pulse dropped rapidly, her breathing turned shallow and she became unresponsive.

"Truth be told, I thought she'd had some kind of stroke, or some kind of aneurysm or something," he said. "But, when they took her to the hospital, she had every test done imaginable and they found nothing wrong with her."

Luckily for all involved, it seems that whatever caused the medical scare didn't cause any lasting damage for Sharon. Jack laughingly explained, "She was fine. She was shopping two days later."

While Sharon walked away OK, eventually, Jack said the experience has "one hundred percent" changed his thought process on how he undertakes paranormal investigations in the future.

The new season of Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror kicks off Oct. 1 on Travel Channel.

