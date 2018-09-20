Jada Pinkett Smith Shares 'Dope Candid' Snap With Daughter Willow

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith are two peas in a pod.

The Girls Trip star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet black-and-white candid photo of herself with her 17-year-old mini-me. The in pic, the mother-daughter duo is sitting at the beach in the sand, relaxing, wearing bathing suits and staring out into the distance.

"When @490tx hits you with a dope candid❤️💫," Jada, who celebrated her 47th birthday earlier this week, captioned the snap taken by the former Hannah Montana star Moises Arias.

On Tuesday, Jada was showered with love by Willow, who took to Instagram to give her mom a birthday shout out.

"❤Happy Birthday Mama❤ YOU'RE THA <GOAT>," Willow captioned the silly selfie.

And on Thursday, Jada's husband, Will Smith, shared a video of the family at Malibu Wine Safari, where they celebrated the Smith matriarch's birthday.

"It's Jada's birthday and Jaden found a safari in LA," the actor says in his clip, as they feed the famous giraffe Stanley. "Happy birthday mom," Jaden tells Jada and is then seen sweetly hugging her at the end of the video.

