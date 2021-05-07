Jada Pinkett Smith has a lot to celebrate ahead of Mother's Day. The Red Table Talk host shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram of her, mom Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.

"That three generational #throwback for those sweet Mother's Day vibes❣️," Jada captioned the post. In the photo, Gammy smiles from behind her daughter as Jada holds young Willow in her arms. The picture is similar to the ones featured in Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, where the three celebrated Mother's Day and reminisced on the show's three-year journey. Gammy recalled the time she spent with Jada, Willow, and Jayden Smith on the set of The Matrix in 2001, after her time battling her drug addiction.

"The best mothering years for me had been once I came into recovery and I think it started when I made the clear and immediate decision to travel with you to Australia," Gammy said. Jada added that Willow was a month old when her mother came to take care of the kids while Jada worked on the film.

"I knew in my gut that this was a redemptive moment for me, like she needed me and I was going to be there. And it was so healing for us. My life was never the same after that," Gammy concluded.

During the same episode, Willow, 20, pulled off the ultimate surprise for her mom by reuniting Jada's early 2000's Wicked Wisdom bandmates to perform one of their hits.

"She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about, so for Mother's Day, I'm about to reunite with some of my mom's old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called 'Bleed All Over Me,'" Willow said, reuniting with Pocket Honore and Taylor Graves. "I just love you so much, and I just want you to feel a tiny little bit of the gratitude and the love that you have given me throughout my entire life and continue to give me, and I just want to say Happy Mother's Day, and you're just always gonna be a superwoman and badass b**ch in my book, so I love you."

"My heart burst in a thousand different ways having my daughter honor me in this way. I love you Willow♥️🙏🏽♥️," Jada later wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of Willow's performance.

