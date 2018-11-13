Jada Pinkett Smith is getting candid about her past relationships.

In an all-new episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, the 47-year-old actress recalls how her family reacted when she started dating a Caucasian male.

Long before she met her husband, Will Smith, Jada was romantically involved with a man named John, whom she remembers being "a very nice guy." She reveals that her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, wasn't necessarily a fan of the relationship.

"It's really difficult for me because we have white people in our family," Adrienne, who was a guest on the show, explains. "I repeated what [my] Mommy told me, was that you have to learn to get along with white people, but don't ever bring them home."

"I didn't even give myself an opportunity to like John," Adrienne, whose nephew, Jason, married a white woman named Lexi, adds. "Just like I said, we have people in our family [who are white] and I've given those people a hard time ... [Lexi] will tell you we gave her a hard time because we didn’t welcome her with open arms and she really had to prove herself. I feel bad about that."

The tough topic of race relations between women is brought to the Red Table with famed diversity educator Jane Elliott. Posted by Red Table Talk on Monday, November 12, 2018

Late last month, ET exclusively spoke with Jada, where she opened up about some of the issues she and Will have faced during their 20 years of marriage. Jada admitted there was a time where she was "crying for 45 days straight" during an intense period of unhappiness.

"I just felt like, I needed more freedom," she explained. "And freedom in the sense of like ... the public wants you to be a certain way, your family needs you in a certain way, your partner needs you to be something. And for me, that just was never ... I'm really a free spirit at heart, I really am. And I always have been. And I just felt like my life had got constricted into this little box and it was strangling me, basically."

Hear more on the Smith family in the video below.

