Tyler, the Creator is a GRAMMY winner!

The 28-year-old rapper took the stage at the 62nd annual awards show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday to accept the award for Best Rap Album for Igor, with his mom by his side. His "boyfriend," Jaden Smith, was not in attendance, but made sure to give him a big shout-out on Twitter.

"My Boyfriend Just Won A Grammy," Smith tweeted on Sunday evening. The actor first called Tyler his boyfriend at Camp Flog Gnaw in November 2018, and later reaffirmed his comments -- though Tyler denied the claim at the time.

At Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, Tyler thanked a number of people in his sweet acceptance speech, starting with his mom, who couldn't help but get emotional over her son's big accomplishment.

"That's my mom if y'all wondering," Tyler said, as his proud mom wiped the tears off her face. "All right, I gotta say my speech, y'all."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy



"Hello. All right, so I don't know if I'm going to be up here again, so bear with me. Damn, I wasn't prepared. OK. To my mother, you did a great job raising this guy," he said with a laugh. "Um, to the Clancys, my managers, you guys took a seed and watered it, and I thank you for trusting my ideas... to my family for trusting my ideas and putting up with my annoying hyperactive energy since we were children, but always being there."



Tyler then thanked his fans, old and new, for accepting "all the crazy stuff I do." "I never fully felt accepted in rap and stuff. So for y'all to always stand by me and get me here, I really appreciate that."

"And I don't know if he's here, but I really want to thank Pharrell Williams, because again, growing up, feeling left of center to a lot of stuff that I saw on TV, that man has allowed me to be comfortable with myself and has opened up doors that you guys could not imagine, before I met him and when I met him," he concluded. "So, thank you, P, I love y'all."

When GRAMMY nominations were revealed in November, some fans questioned whether Tyler's critically acclaimed record should be categorized as rap. He was up against Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Meek Mill's Championships, Meek Mill's I Am > I Was and YBN Cordae's The Lost Boy.

"Uhhhhh, i guess," Tyler tweeted at the time.

uhhhhh, i guess — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 20, 2019

During Sunday's show, Tyler also took the stage to perform his song, "Earfquake" and "New Magic Wand." The Los Angeles native was joined on stage by Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson, and numerous dancers all dressed like him in platinum blonde wigs and two-toned suits.

Tyler was also nominated at the 2017 GRAMMYs for Best Rap Album for Flower Boy, and nominated at the 2012 GRAMMYs for Album of the Year for Channel Orange.

See more in the video below.

