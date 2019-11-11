Just hold on, he's going home. Drake had an awkward on-stage moment over the weekend while performing at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old "God's Plan" rapper was the surprise headliner for the event but only got through about nine songs before having to address the crowd. After hearing some mixed responses, Drake was filmed asking, "Like I said, I'm here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What's up? If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight."

When his question was met with some loud boos and nos, Drake simply shouted, "It's been love. I love y'all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me," before exiting the stage.

Here’s a video from Camp Flog Gnaw.



Drake: “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What’s up?”



Some fans boo loudly. One yells “No!”



Drake seemingly cuts his set short & ends the show there. “It’s been love.”pic.twitter.com/n1BYrvLThc — Andrés Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) November 11, 2019

On Monday, Tyler took to Twitter to angrily address those who booed Drake off stage.

"I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE F**KING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW," he wrote. "SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE A**HOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT F**K WITH THAT."

He also praised Drake's song, "Feel No Ways," calling it "beautiful," adding, "ALSO, MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE S**TS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, F**K THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH."

The rapper then seemingly backtracked calling the incident "LOWKEY FUNNY."

He concluded the series of tweets by giving Drake a shout-out, writing, "AGAIN, THANK YOU DRAKE! ( IM F**KING PISSED HOTLINE BLING WAS NEXT THATS MY F**KING S**T IM GONNA PLAY THAT IN THE SHOWER RIGHT NOW) <3."

Tyler also changed his Twitter bio to "embarrassed by fans right now."

The uncomfortable moment has gone viral, and according to Billboard, many festival attendees believed that singer Frank Ocean was going to be the evening's special guest, which could have been the reason for some fans wanting Drake off stage. Ocean, who's often worked with Tyler, the Creator in the past, was not featured at the festival, despite the rumors.

Meanwhile in Texas, Kylie Jenner attended her ex Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival despite reports of a romance with Drake. A source close to the emcee previously told ET that he and Kylie, 22, are not romantically involved. Additionally, a source close to Kylie says dating isn’t on her mind right now, and she’d still like to make things work with Travis, the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

