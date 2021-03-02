Jahmil French, 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' Actor, Dead at 29

Degrassi: The Next Generation star Jahmil French has died, his agent confirms to ET. He was 29 years old.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French," the actor's agent, Gabrielle Kachman, said in a statement to ET. "He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

A number of French's co-stars also shared the sad news on Tuesday and paid tribute to him. His cause of death is still unknown.

French, a Canadian actor, was best known for playing Dave Turner on the teen series Degrassi. He also had a recurring role as Dante Mendoza in the 2019 Netflix series Soundtrack.

Soundtrack creator Joshua Safran tweeted on Tuesday, "I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news."

I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news. — chisme chica (@Anthologist) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Melinda Shankar, who played French’s love interest on Degrassi, shared pictures of the two of them together on Instagram.

"@jahmilfrench you will always hold such a special place in my heart," she wrote. "Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have. You were so loved. Sharing some of my fav pics over the years to highlight his bright light. I’ll miss our dance offs. #Bhandurner forever."

French's Degrassi co-star, Annie Clark, also tweeted a video of him dancing.

"Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French," she wrote. "This video is how I’ll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil 💔."

Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I’ll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil 💔 pic.twitter.com/hgKibZ1h1j — Annie Clark (@anniejclark) March 2, 2021

French's last Instagram post was a smiling picture of himself on Jan. 18. His Soundtrack co-star, Christina Milian, commented on the post, "You will be missed. 😢 Rest peacefully King."

