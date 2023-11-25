Feeling thankful! Jaime King enjoyed a staycation at The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Jaime King/Instagram

The actress, 44, took to Instagram to show off her relaxing weekend getaway with the caption, "Had an amazing staycation in Santa Monica with my family. Thank you so much to @thegeorgian and their wonderful staff to make us feel welcomed and at home."

King's slideshow of photos included her oceanfront views, delicious meal, the hotel's curated artwork, and a notecard to write out what she was grateful for this year.

Jaime King/Instagram

The Hart of Dixie star's holiday menu was crafted by Chef David Almany and featured Japanese sweet potato crisps, kabocha squash soup, blue fin tuna tartar, rigatoni cacio el Pepe, oxtail ragu, rib eye, and more.

In between soaking up some fun family time, King read The White Album by Joan Didion and put on a surprise piano performance at the property's retro-themed hideaway, The Georgian Room.

Jaime King/Instagram

To get a taste of the actress' luxurious experience, the hotel's chef is curating a prix fixe Italian-style menu with house-made garlic bread, caesar salad, spaghetti, meatballs, a choice of chicken parmesan, eggplant parmesan, branzino, or New York strip, wine selected by wine director Kristin Olszewski, and choice of dessert now through Sunday, Dec. 30 for $65 per guest and $35 for children 12 or younger.

And if you're looking for something extra festive, enjoy a four-course dinner crafted by Albany with exclusive spirits for $250 per guest as you ring in the new year.

