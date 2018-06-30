Uma Thurman, Jaime King & More Actresses Strut Their Stuff at Miu Miu Fashion Show

Hollywood's leading ladies took over the runway!

Dressed in Miu Miu's latest creations, Uma Thurman, Jaime King and Kate Bosworth, among others, strutted their stuff during the Italian brand's 2019 Cruise Collection Show at Hotel Regina in Paris, France, on Saturday.

The 48-year-old Kill Bill star was all smiles in a green and sparkly cheetah print floor-length dress, a black kimono with yellow stripes and mustard sunglasses with silver metallic lenses. Thurman appeared to be having plenty of fun as she sashayed down the runway, peeking behind her shades and twirling before taking off her overcoat. The crowd clearly enjoyed Thurman's moment.

King took the catwalk in a see-through pale yellow chiffon gown that featured cut outs on the side and an embellished top. Underneath the design, she wore blue floral underwear.

Meanwhile, Bosworth's ensemble consisted of a peach bedazzled nightgown with soft feathers on the hemline, gold strappy sandals, a dark brown bag and a bright orange and white cardigan.

Among the other actresses that participated in the runway show were Chloe Sevigny, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, Stranger Things newcomer Sadie Sink and Girl Meets World's Rowan Blanchard.

They all got the chance to walk alongside OG supermodels Naomi Campbell and Adriana Lima, as well as Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber.

Last week, Campbell attended the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2019 menswear show in Paris. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid were also in attendance. The LV event marked Kim's return to the city for the first time since her traumatic robbery in October 2016.

See more of the star-studded shindig in the video below.

