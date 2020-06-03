Jaime King is speaking out about injustices she says she witnessed after tweeting about being arrested. The 41-year-old actress and mother of two said she was arrested on Tuesday after participating in a "peaceful protest."

"Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. - Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct," the Hart of Dixie star tweeted.

Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. - Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct. — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 3, 2020

King later tweeted, "Currently still on the bus for over four hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/ no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter."

Currently still on the bus for over 4 hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 3, 2020

King did not give her followers any additional updates on whether she was still in police custody.

When ET reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, a spokesperson said that King's apparent arrest had not yet been put in their database. The spokesperson further noted that the majority of arrests made during Tuesday night's protests have not been entered into their system, and it is highly likely that if she had been taken into custody, she would have been sent to the station in San Pedro on account of so many arrests being made.

Earlier in the day, King was photographed protesting while wearing a mask outside of the Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's house.

Jaime King protests outside of the Los Angeles mayor's home. Splash News

Celebrities have been involved in protests against police brutality following the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died after a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

King isn't the first celebrity to be arrested amid the protests. Riverdale star Cole Sprouse also opened up about being taken into custody with a "group of peaceful protesters" in Santa Monica and Chiara de Blasio, the daughter of Mayor Bill de Blasio, was arrested in New York City.

