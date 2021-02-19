Jaime King's estranged husband, Kyle Newman, is a dad again! On Thursday, Newman and his girlfriend, singer Cyn, announced they had welcomed a baby boy after the 27-year-old performer managed to keep her pregnancy a secret.

"Surprise! I’m a mommy!" Cyn, whose full name is Cynthia Nabozny, captioned photos on Instagram. "Yesterday, @kyle_newman and I welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman ❤️"

The couple first went public with their relationship in December, posing together for a Christmas photo with Newman and King's two children, 5-year-old Leo and 7-year-old James, in front of the Christmas tree.

King filed for divorce from Newman in May 2020 after 12 years of marriage and 15 years together. At the time, the 41-year-old actress had also filed a restraining order against her 44-year-old ex. She later withdrew the restraining order.

The exes are currently in the middle of a custody battle for their children as their divorce proceedings continue.

