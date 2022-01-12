Red (Jake's Version)! Jake Gyllenhaal may be the not-so-secret subject of much of Taylor Swift's 2012 album, Red, which had a resurgence in 2021 when she re-recorded it, but now Swifties are noticing some new similarities between the actor and his pop star ex.

In a new photo shoot for W Magazine, Gyllenhaal is seen sporting a pair of red heart glasses, very similar to the ones Swift wore in the music video for her hit song, "22."

He also wears a bold red shirt in one shot, vacuums a lengthy red carpet in another, and wears a pop of red with a white suit while posing inside of a giant letter.

Needless to say, with the Red era's significance and direct ties to Gyllenhaal, the shoot had fans going wild online.

Here were some of the best reactions:

Jake Gyllenhaal vacuuming Taylor Swift's scarf pic.twitter.com/2cdQE2K6cG — mariam (: (@mariamaquarium) January 12, 2022

Jake Gyllenhaal is really in his Red era, huh? What’s going on here 🤔💔 pic.twitter.com/khoscitGin — HOPE BARKER (@heyhopebarker) January 12, 2022

Jake Gyllenhaal vacuuming a big old red scarf…are the Swifties ok? pic.twitter.com/lL0VxR3j1F — AndyLincoln's Finger (@Lincolns_Finger) January 12, 2022

Though Gyllenhaal didn't mention Swift in the interview, he did recall an awkward interaction with another A-lister -- Brad Pitt.

“I was definitely starstruck when I first met Brad Pitt, on the set of The Good Girl. I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of racy scenes," Gyllenhaal, who has previously admitted to having a big crush on Aniston while filming, said. "I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door. He said, so confidently and kindly, 'Well, you have another one. It’s all right.' It was a really lovely exchange, but I was definitely starstruck.”

