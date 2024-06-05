Jake Gyllenhaal Teases Possible Engagement to Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal isn't giving a timeline for marriage -- but that doesn't mean he hasn't considered a future with his longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu.

In the latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter, the Road House star is asked about getting engaged soon and admits that a family life is on his list.

"I think we all get into that space of work, work, work, and for a long time my career took precedence," he says. "But I'm at a point in my life where I realize that family really is the only thing that matters to me."

Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu have been together since 2018. - John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Jake, 43, and Jeanne, 26, have kept their relationship private over the course of the last six years. In March, the couple stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance together alongside his parents for the premiere of Road House.

Jake, Stephen Gyllenhaal, Naomi Gyllenhaal and Jeanne all posed together for pictures as they made their arrival together on the carpet. In a rare moment, Jake and Jeanne posed together, showing a little PDA and having laughs as their photos were taken.

Jake spoke to ET about sharing the special moment with his family and his girlfriend.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays coy when asked about an engagement to girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu. - Gisela Schober/Getty Images

"We were trying to wrangle everybody," the actor said about the date night and family night.

In the past, The Covenant star and the model appeared together on a red carpet in March 2022 and last summer, when they had a casual date at the French Open.

While he doesn't share his wedding plans, Jake opens up to THR about a fun date night that he and Jeanne recently had at the KCRW's Good Food Pie Fest, where they sampled pie.

"We got tickets a month and a half early," he says of date. "I was like, 'Babe, we can go! We can go to the pie contest!'"

Though Jake doesn't have his kids, his sister, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, and brother-in-law, actor Peter Sarsgaard, open up about how "serious" he takes the role of uncle to their two daughters.

"There are two different types of uncles," Peter says. "Uncles who have had their own children and uncles that have not had children. Right now, Jake is the uncle who has no children of his own, so he’s like 110 percent. When he has children of his own, he'll be 95 percent."

In addition to his personal life, Jake talks about a struggle he faces in his career when memorizing lines. "I have a bit of dyslexia, particularly within the articles of things -- like, I’ll reverse them," he tells THR. "Many people say, 'But you learn so fast.' And I'm like, 'I drill these things.'"

The Donnie Darko actor also opens up about being legally blind, with a prescription of 20/1250, according to the trade publication.

"I like to think it's advantageous.," he says. "I've never known anything else. When I can't see in the morning, before I put on my glasses, it's a place where I can be with myself."

RELATED CONTENT: