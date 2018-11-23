Jake Owen Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Erica Hartlein

Jake Owen's family is getting a little bit bigger.

The country star and his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, are expecting their first child together, they revealed on ABC's I'm Coming Home special on Thursday night.

"This'll throw you guys for a loop," the "What We Ain't Got" singer told his family during the special, which saw his return to his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida. "[We] haven't told anyone, but Erica and I will be having a little addition to our Owen family."

Owen is already dad to 6-year-old daughter Olive Pearl, whom he shares with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan. The singer often posts adorable pics and videos of his little girl on Instagram.

Owen opened up about fatherhood during a 2015 interview with ET.

"Having a child now, there are times I look at her and times like takin' her fishin' or takin' her out on the boat -- when she grows up, that's what's gonna be real to her," he said. "She's gonna talk about the times she learned to fish with daddy or went out on the boat and learned how to surf, those are gonna be the things that are real to her."

"Just the daddy-daughter dates that we have together, that's a big deal not only to her, I'm sure down the road, but it's a big deal to me right now," Owen added.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jake Owen Recounts Terrifying Las Vegas Shooting, Condemns Violence: ‘I Think It’s My Duty to Not Sit Back’

Jake Owen Speaks Out About His Divorce in Heart-Wrenching On-Stage Confessional

Jake Owen Dishes on His Own 'Real Life' and Daddy-Daughter Fishing Dates!

Related Gallery