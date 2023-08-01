Jake Paul is looking back on his past feud with his older brother, Logan Paul. The 26-year-old YouTube and boxer spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier about the ups and downs of his complicated family dynamics while discussing his new Netflix documentary, Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child.

"He hated me, but I didn't necessarily hate him. I guess the story doesn't do a good job of telling that because it makes it seem like we both hated each other," Jake tells ET. "We got sucked into the Los Angeles madness and it got the better of us, and we had to realize, like, look, we're brothers at the end of the day. That's more important than any of this other stuff that we have going on and once we figured that out, we have worked together to take over a lot of industries."

The Paul brothers each had their own YouTube channels for years, and spent lots of time going back and forth with their online feud, releasing diss tracks and responding to one another in their own videos.

Also in the documentary, Jake and Logan address their complicated relationship with their father, Greg Paul, with Jake accusing his dad of abuse, saying he "slapped" him — a claim Greg denies in the documentary.

Of his current relationship with Greg, Jake tells ET, "We've had a lot of talks. Every family has issues, man, I think the biggest thing is that ours has happened in front of the world. There's been so much involvement from the outside world. We haven't necessarily always had this privacy to figure out these issues behind the scenes until, honestly, recently. Everything's good with my dad. He's an amazing guy. I wouldn't be here today without him and his work ethic he instilled in me."

Jake is also candid about the impact that negative attention has had on him through the years.

"It was very difficult. I don't wish that upon anybody. I became a target and enemy no. 1," he shares. "As a kid, I was 20 years old and having to deal with that. It definitely does a lot of damage… [But] at the same time, I signed up to be in that world."

The performer and athlete tells ET that he used the criticism to feud his business endeavors.

"That's what I've always been doing, since my peers in high school were always ripping me down, saying I'd never accomplish anything, making fun of me for making videos," Jake explains. "You have two options — let it fuel you, or give and I'm not going to give up. That's not an option."

Despite early skepticism, Jake has been applauded for his efforts in the boxing arena. In fact, veteran boxer Mike Tyson praised the athlete in 2022 on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying, "He's doing so much for boxing."

"With Mike Tyson, it means the world, when one of the greatest boxing legends of all time in the history of the sport is supporting me, saying that I'm saving the sport, what else do I need?" Jake says. "What other applause or support do you need other than that? It means the world. Uncle Mike's an amazing person."

As for future boxing goals, Jake says he has one competitor in mind.

"I've said it since the beginning, but I wanna fight Canelo," he shares, referencing boxer Canelo Alvarez.

As for how much money he's made after spending years building his businesses, Jake admits he doesn't have an amount to share.

"I honestly don't even know. You get to a point of wealth where you can't even keep track of it," he says. "The money's great, yeah, but it's a lot of work and I think I'm equally rewarded for the amount of work that I put in, and that's what I think people don't understand."

Jake's fight against Nate Diaz takes place Saturday, Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas. Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child premieres Tuesday on Netflix.

