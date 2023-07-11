Logan Paul Documents Proposal to Nina Agdal, Explains Wardrobe Malfunction and Why He Kept His Phone Out
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Engaged After 1 Year of Dating
A lot of planning and thought went into Logan Paul's romantic proposal to Nina Agdal. The pair announced over the weekend that they were engaged, and on Monday, 28-year-old Paul shared a 17-minute video of the moment he popped the question to the 31-year-old model in Lake Como, Italy.
Paul took his millions of YouTube subscribers on the journey of his and Agdal's love story, sharing how he immediately fell for the Danish beauty and how he came to decide on Lake Cuomo for the proposal spot.
"The last time I was here, I was buying a Pokémon card, and I thought, 'This place is beautiful. I could see myself getting married here one day. I just needed to find my person,'" he shared.
Paul shared lots of behind-the-scenes plans, including showing his mom and brother, Jake Paul, the massive diamond engagement ring he designed for his future bride. The content creator then practiced getting a candid snapshot of the special moment by using a timer from his phone. This led to some confusion from Agdal during the proposal.
"Put your phone away!" she told him, wiping away tears.
"I can't. I can't. I'll tell you why in a second," Paul replied.
He gushed, "You are the love of my life. You're the girl of my dreams. Now that I've found you, I never want to let you go… Can you hit this button for me please?"
Agdal complied, pressed the button and Paul got down on one knee just in time for the Polaroid flash to go off and capture him popping the question.
Of course, Agdal said yes, and the pair held one another weeping. In one funny moment, the model's crop top got pushed aside and she had a wardrobe malfunction.
"My t**s are out. My t**s are literally out!" she said laughing.
Paul laughed too, wiping away tears and added, "That's kind of cool. That's cool with me."
The excited future groom told Agdal, "I tricked you. I tricked you for a while… You're my best friend! We do everything together and trying to keep this a secret with as many moving pieces as this."
Agdal said the ring was "insane" and asked whether Paul had spoken to her father, Mette Agdal, to get his blessing.
"I gotta do that," he replied before the video cut to several hours later when Paul had Nina's dad to dinner asking for his blessing. Luckily, Mette gave his blessing and the couple revealed that they are already engaged.
"I was gonna do it tomorrow. It was supposed be raining tomorrow. Really, I'm sorry. I wish I could have done it first," Paul told his future father-in-law. "I'm glad you said yes."
Paul popped the question on July 2 after 14 months of dating.
