Logan Paul Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend Nina Agdal

Logan Paul celebrated one year of romance with his girlfriend, Nina Agdal, on Wednesday. The WWE star posted a tribute to his "Danish queen" on Instagram to commemorate the milestone.

"One very special year with my Danish queen," Paul, 28, wrote on Instagram. He paired the caption with a carousel of photos of himself with Agdal, including one video of the two of them in the gym together.

Paul detailed his anniversary celebrations on his Instagram Story, too. "She took me boating," he wrote atop a video of the couple taking drinks from a cooler on a yacht.

"Then surprised me with champagne and caviar," a second video read, this one taken from a hotel bed.

Instagram

Paul also posted a Polaroid photo of the couple kissing in the water, and a video of his dog, Quinn, lying on his back while the couple did sit-ups together.

Agdal, 31, is best known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated. She confirmed her relationship with Paul in December with a post of the couple on her Instagram account. The two were first romantically linked in summer 2022, when TMZ reported they had been sighted together in London.

"2022, the beginning of me and you," Agdal wrote at the time.

Her most recent Instagram post, from April 8, features an image of the two of them next to each other at a dining table. "Obsessed with this boy," she wrote.

Paul, a YouTube star turned wrestler, signed with WWE last summer. "Just signed with the WWE," he tweeted in June 2022. His signing came after he participated in several celebrity boxing matches. Most notably, Paul fought championship boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2021, and had also expressed his desire to enter MMA-style fighting.

Randall Emmett Speaks Out About Upcoming Documentary and Calls Out Ex Lala Kent This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Bo Dietl Sets the Record Straight on Louie Ruelas' PI Claims

Why Johnny Depp Says He No Longer Feels Boycotted by Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase

Related Gallery