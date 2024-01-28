The final member of the Russo family is returning for the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot!

On Saturday, Jake T. Austin announced that he is returning for the upcoming series, alongside David Henrie and Selena Gomez.

Austin took to his Instagram Story to share Henrie's post, which was an announcement of their on-screen parents, David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo) return to the series.

"Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my Wizards family," he wrote.

Austin played the youngest Russo sibling, Max, alongside Henrie (Justin Russo) and Gomez (Alex Russo).

On Friday, Henrie -- who is executive producing the Disney series alongside Gomez -- announced the return of their parents.

"The Russos ❤️🪄coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace @wizardspod," he wrote alongside the photo of him and Gomez posing with DeLuis and Canals-Barrera.

Earlier this month, the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot was confirmed.

"We're Back," the Rare Beauty founder announced with a throwback picture of her and Henrie on set.

Henrie followed with an announcement of his own, featuring a picture of the script.

"The Russo's are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we've grown 😊 2024, the year magic comes back! 🪄 #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace #WoWP #DisneyChannel #BigAnnouncement #SelenaGomez #DavidHenrie #Disney #wereback," he wrote.

Henrie has been confirmed as a series regular, while Gomez is set to appear on the pilot episode.

According to Deadline, the series will pick up "after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."

Fans have already gotten a sneak peek of the magic that is set to come, as Henrie shared a picture with the actors playing his family.

"The Russo’s have grown ;) 🪄 🧙," he wrote alongside a picture of him and Gomez posing with Justin's on-screen family.

