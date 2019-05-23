James Charles is speaking out about his social media return.

Ahead of his 20th birthday on Thursday, Charles took to social media to explain why he was back on social media after his viral feud with fellow YouTube star Tati Westbrook. Since the feud began, Charles has been largely quiet online, opting to make his grand reappearance with a new makeup look and pics from his time at Kylie Jenner's skincare launch party earlier this week.

"I said I wouldn’t be filming for a bit and would pop in on my other socials, point being to focus on living rather than forcing content," he wrote on Twitter following his first Instagram posts since the Met Gala. "Healing for me consists of doing things that make me happy, such as playing with makeup & being social, instead of laying in bed all day."

"Social media is a part of my life and I like keeping up with all of you, and I know a lot of you like keeping up with me!" Charles continued in a second tweet. "Posting a few stories of me smiling doesn’t mean I’m 'better' or my break was for sympathy 😒 it means I’m trying to move on with my life and better myself!"

Charles' posts come after he and Westbrook, along with fellow vlogger Jeffree Star, pledged to put their feud behind them and move on. The spat began at Coachella when Charles promoted Sugar Bear Hair, despite his hesitance at posting about Westbrook's similar line of vitamins.

In response, Westbrook posted a lengthy video announcing the end to her friendship with Charles, citing the Coachella incident and others. Charles responded with an apology video of his own, but Star decided to get involved, announcing that he was on Westbrook's side.

After a follow-up video from Charles, Star posted a video of his own, saying, in part, "I inserted myself into something publicly where I shouldn’t have. I’m done doing that... This has to stop. I’m embarrassed by my own actions."

Westbrook agreed with Star, taking to Twitter -- despite her social media break -- to write, "Although I do not regret raising my concerns I completely regret the way I went about saying them." She likewise said that she would "not be making any further public comments and I hope and pray that no one else will make anymore hurtful statements on my behalf."

In response, Charles thanked the pair for their sentiments and vowed to "not speak about this further."

"This week was awful for all of us and I ask that the community focuses on positivity moving forward," he added.

Watch the video below for more on the feud.

