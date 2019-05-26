James Charles and Kylie Jenner are continuing to hangout following his feud with Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star.

The vlogger was spotted at the birthday party of fellow YouTubers Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz's 3-year-old daughter Elle -- where Jenner and her baby girl, Stormi Webster, were also in attendance.

The hosts, better known as the ACE Family, posted a video on Sunday which documented their little girl's big day; Charles is spotted singing to Elle in the clip. Jenner, holding Stormi, is also featured in the video, sending her love to the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday, Elle," Jenner tells the camera in the video. "We love you!"

Charles, Westbrook and Star found themselves in an intense feud over the last couple of weeks, making claims about each other's behavior in numerous back-and-forth videos. The 20-year-old YouTuber ended up taking a break from social media in the aftermath, but has since returned, and both Westbrook and Star pledged to put all the bad blood behind them.

YouTube/The ACE Family

Charles' appearance at the birthday party comes just one day after the beauty expert announced that he decided to cancel his nearly sold-out 24-city tour following the scandal.

"A lot has gone on in the past few weeks which has led many people, including myself, wondering what was going to happen to the tour," Charles explained in a clip on his Instagram Story. "And after the last week of meetings and phone calls, and trying to figure it all out... we have officially come to the very, very tough decision that I am canceling the Sisters Tour."



"I made the decision to pull the tour. This was 100 percent my decision. None of the venues pulled out, none of the brands that were going to be sponsoring it pulled out," he later added. "The Sisters Tour is not being canceled because I was 'canceled.' Let's make that clear. I made the decision for a lot of different personal reasons."

Charles made his first public appearance since the feud at Jenner's launch party for her new skincare line, Kylie Skin, last week. Fellow beauty expert Patrick Starrr was also on hand at the event, and on Saturday, he shared his relief that the controversy had died down.

"I'm glad it's over. We can get back to what we are meant to be doing," he told ET. "I spoke to James [at the party]. He is alive, he is well, he is healthy and that's what I think is most important -- that he is here on this Earth to live his truth and share his inspiration with his millions of fans. And, as you know, for all of them, we are here and we have a responsibility and we've been blessed with our platforms to do what we were meant to do, which is makeup."

