James Corden Pulls Off 'Embarrassing' Prank on David Beckham -- Watch!

What should have been the ultimate honor became the ultimate nightmare for David Beckham during an epic prank led by none other than late-night talk-show host James Corden.

During Monday's installment of The Late Late Show, Corden, 40, unveiled the hilarious joke targeting the retired British soccer player, one that was three months in the making.

Beckham, 43, was all set to receive a commemorative statue just outside the LA Galaxy stadium, and Corden jumped on the opportunity to commission a fake statue of the soccer star, one that emphasized his chin and derriere in a rather unflattering manner.

Before the unveiling of Corden's statue, Beckham was greeted with a series of actors disguised as annoying "fans" who failed to get his team right and called him "Dave" numerous times. Up next came a highlight reel of Beckham's biggest soccer feats, which included a few unnecessary "lows," leaving the star shaking his head in disbelief.

The prank culminated with the big reveal of the bronze replica by the sculptor (also an actor) -- one that featured an elongated chin, awkwardly offset eyes, three teeth, extra-long arms and a rather large bum.

"It's slightly different than it was when I saw it in Chicago," Beckham said disapprovingly upon seeing the statue, though he tried in vain to remain polite. "Look at my chin! The only thing that's good is that hair. There is no way that can go in front of the stadium. It's embarrassing."

Corden could be seen off-set cracking up at Beckham's priceless reaction, one that transformed into relief when a forklift appeared, "accidentally" tipping over the statue, breaking it. At this point, Corden came bounding out from his perch in hysterics, and the two embraced into a good-natured hug.

Joke's on you, "Dave"!

