David Beckham Wears Turquoise Eyeshadow and Totally Pulls It Off

By Antoinette Bueno‍
david_beckham_gettyimages-878974498
Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

There's nothing David Beckham can't pull off.

The 43-year-old legendary soccer player appears on the latest cover of LOVE magazine, rocking turquoise eyeshadow. Beckham smolders in the photos while sporting a custom beige Dior suit and a striped button-down, the look also highlighting his various neck tattoos. 

“I was always that kid in the corner that didn’t really say much," he tells the magazine of his personality growing up. "I knew that once I was on the field, I was confident. It was all I ever wanted: to be a professional footballer.”

From the very first time he set foot on the field, @davidbeckham knew he wanted to be a football player. ‘That’s how my career started and that is where I felt most at ease, most confident and happiest. I turned into a totally different person. Once I was on the field I knew that was what I could do best.’ While his confidence came easily on the pitch, off the pitch was a different story. David Beckham is our #LOVE20.5 cover star, a catalogue of pictures from our first moving image issue - #movingLOVE. #LOVE20.5 goes on sale tomorrow. Photography by @callthis_number @steve__mackey @douglashartfilm Creative Director @kegrand  Fashion Editor @mrkimjones David wears @dior Grooming @sydhayeshair and @mirandajoyce @house99 Thanks to @justinefoord

“I was always that kid in the corner that didn’t really say much. I knew that once I was on the field, I was confident. It was all I ever wanted: to be a professional footballer.” A shy kid in the corner no more, @davidbeckham is our #LOVE20.5 cover star, wearing custom made @dior menswear by @mrkimjones. #LOVE20.5 will be on sale at @doverstreetmarketlondon and @condenastworldwidenews tomorrow. @dior Film by @callthis_number @steve__mackey @douglashartfilm Creative Director @kegrand Fashion Editor @mrkimjones Grooming @sydhayeshair and @mirandajoyce @house99 Set Design @stefanbeckman Editor @robbiemailerhowat Audio interview @harriet.verney DOP @robjarvisdop Music @smaggheandcross @nathangregorywilkins @oldwalkingman Publisher @misscatherinerussell Head of fashion and beauty at @youtube @derekblasberg Thanks to @justinefoord

Of course, Beckham and his wife, Victoria, are no stranger to pulling off daring looks over the years. The fashion-forward couple recently shared pictures of their New Year's celebration, which included their equally fashionable kids, Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13, Harper, 7, and Romeo, 16. 

Last September, Victoria slammed divorce rumors between the two during her interview with British Vogue. Watch the video below for more:

Victoria Beckham Slams Divorce Rumors in 'British Vogue' Interview

