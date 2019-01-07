David Beckham Wears Turquoise Eyeshadow and Totally Pulls It Off

There's nothing David Beckham can't pull off.

The 43-year-old legendary soccer player appears on the latest cover of LOVE magazine, rocking turquoise eyeshadow. Beckham smolders in the photos while sporting a custom beige Dior suit and a striped button-down, the look also highlighting his various neck tattoos.

“I was always that kid in the corner that didn’t really say much," he tells the magazine of his personality growing up. "I knew that once I was on the field, I was confident. It was all I ever wanted: to be a professional footballer.”

Of course, Beckham and his wife, Victoria, are no stranger to pulling off daring looks over the years. The fashion-forward couple recently shared pictures of their New Year's celebration, which included their equally fashionable kids, Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13, Harper, 7, and Romeo, 16.

Last September, Victoria slammed divorce rumors between the two during her interview with British Vogue. Watch the video below for more:

