It's a bird ... it's a plane ... no, it's Superman : Legacy up, up and away!

James Gunn has just announced that Superman (formerly known as Superman: Legacy) officially started principal photography on Thursday. Oh, yes, there's also been a name change.

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be -- coincidentally and unplanned -- Superman’s birthday," the famed director announced in an Instagram post Thursday. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Not just that, Gunn also teased a close-up look at Superman's suit with a leathery "S" symbol being the featured image.

It's the first major Superman update since Nathan Fillion, who is set to play Guy Gardner in the upcoming film, shared with ET at the Television Critics Association earlier this month that the team was about a week out from its first table read.

Just last month, Rachel Brosnahan spoke with ET and she offered three words to describe what fans can expect out of her role as Lois Lane, the Daily Planet journalist and Clark Kent's (David Corenswet) love interest.

"Feisty, dare I say, marvelous, and fiercely intelligent," Brosnahan said.

Brosnahan followed in Fillion's steps and kept tight-lipped about the project, but it was clear she's itching to tell somebody about what's to come.

"I'm trying, I'm rolling through my brain all the things I'm not allowed to say," she joked. "But we're excited to both put our own spin on things but also honor this material that we all love so much."

The film is written and directed by Gunn, who has said he's drawing from the All-Star Superman comic run by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. While not an origin story, the film will focus on Clark's younger years as a reporter at the Daily Planet and budding superhero in Metropolis.

Superman hits theaters July 2025.

