Nathan Fillion is gearing up to head back into the comic book world for Superman: Legacy.

Speaking with ET's Hope Sloop at a Television Critics Association panel on Saturday, The Rookie star, 52, confirmed that James Gunn is assembling another A-List team in mid-February in Atlanta and that he also has fittings for the project.

Fillion is set to portray Guy Gardner, the real-life identity of Green Lantern -- although it's not confirmed whether or not his portrayal will be the official Green Lantern in Gunn's rebooted DC Universe. The role was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in a detached film from 2011, also starring Blake Lively, Angela Bassett, Mark Strong and Peter Sarsgaard.

The Firefly star also told ET that while he cannot divulge many details about the script or the project overall, he can say that he is "excited" for fans to see Gunn's spin on Clark Kent's story and how the filmmaker brings the audience into the pages of a classic comic book story.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The update on the highly-anticipated film comes weeks after The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, the actress playing Lois Lane in the upcoming comic book adaptation, said she is excited for fans to see her version of the iconic character.

While speaking with ET's Deidre Behar on the carpet at the Critics Choice Awards, the 33-year-old House of Cards alum described her iteration of the infamous Daily Planet journalist in three words.

"Feisty, dare I say, marvelous, and fiercely intelligent," Brosnahan said, adding that she also has to remain tight-lipped for the time being but that she is excited to contribute to the legacy that is Superman.

"I'm trying, I'm rolling through my brain all the things I'm not allowed to say," she joked. "But we're excited to both put our own spin on things but also honor this material that we all love so much."

In addition to Fillion and Brosnahan, Gunn has confirmed that David Corenswet will play Superman, The Menu star Nicholas Hoult will portray Lex Luthor, The Righteous Gemstones actor Skyler Gisondo will play Jimmy Olsen and House of the Dragon alum Milly Alcock is the new Supergirl. The cast also includes Isabela Merced, Anthony Carrigan and Edi Gathegi.

RELATED CONTENT: