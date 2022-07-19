Summer 2022 is in full swing and James Harden is all about keeping his body strong and healthy.

The athlete sat down with Haute Wine & Spirits for their cover story to celebrate the launch of his wine brand, J-Harden, and told the magazine all about his wellness routine, diet and more.

"For the most part, this summer is going to be about strictly focusing on basketball, and being in the best shape, the best condition, and making sure my body feels good, ultimately. But you also have to find a balance, and I think that’s what I’m doing. I think that’s what I’m great at," the basketball star shares.

“I’ve got to be cautious of what I eat, because as you get older, your metabolism slows down. It sucks honestly, because I love to eat and I don’t want to be having to watch how many calories I intake. I don’t shred fat as fast as I used to, so I have to work extra hard, especially in the summertime," Harden says.

Randall Slavin

"In the summertime, I just want to be free; I want to eat, sip wine, and do whatever I want to do. And it’s still [early summer], so I don’t want to be going crazy working out now, but I am going into year 14, so I’ve got to be cautious as far as hitting my peak — when I’m supposed to be in my stride — going into the season," he adds.

As for interests Harden's currently juggling: "I like everything; I’m all over the place. I’m into so many things — music, fashion, food, wine, and tequila. I love basketball, I love giving back, I love everything, honestly, and I’m just trying to find ways every single minute of the day to leave an impact on this world, because at the end of the day, that’s all I have, and hopefully, I can leave something special behind. I know I’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’m prepared for it."

His wide variety of interests all come down to his diverse personality traits.

“I am just a lot of a guy. I am the fun guy, I am the business guy, I am the loving, caring friend guy, the guy you come to talk to about anything. I am a hard worker, I am the motivator, I am the life of the party, I am literally, everything you can imagine. Some people are conservative, which is fine, whereas other people are too much the life of the party. I am everything; I’ve got a little bit of everything in me, and I love it that way. I’m like a rock star. I am him; I am the one," the Philadelphia 76ers player notes.

Randall Slavin

Through it all, Harden says having a good head on your shoulders is key.

“I try to find every way possible to be normal, to be levelheaded and humble," he shares. "I think the balance of me doing just that has gotten me this far, to where I am today — understanding responsibilities and getting things done."

RELATED CONTENT:

Remembering Kobe Bryant: LeBron James and More Basketball Players Vow to Continue His Legacy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kanye West Wears Face Mask to Balenciaga Show, Sits Near Khloe's Ex

Beyoncé Features Daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy in New Fashion Campaign

Drake Posts Adorable Video with Son Adonis After Playing Basketball